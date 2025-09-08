Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Regional Leaders Attend MILOPS 2025 in Hawaii [Image 5 of 5]

    Indo-Pacific Regional Leaders Attend MILOPS 2025 in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Indo-Pacific regional leaders from more than 30 nations visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific during the 36th annual international Military Law and Operations strategic engagement in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9305432
    VIRIN: 250909-N-PC065-1255
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Legal
    SJA
    Punchbowl
    MILOPS
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

