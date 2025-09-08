Indo-Pacific Regional Leaders Attend MILOPS 2025 in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indo-Pacific regional leaders from more than 30 nations visit the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific during the 36th annual international Military Law and Operations strategic engagement in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 9, 2025. MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)