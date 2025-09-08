Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Station Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks (third from right), commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), poses for a photo with officer candidates with the Human Resources In-Service Procurement Program (HRISPP) while eating lunch at Ney Hall Galley on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, R.I., September 10, 2025. Rear Adm. Brooks was also joined by Capt. Austin Duff, center-right, commanding officer, Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), and his staff during a routine visit to NAVSTA Newport where he met with students and leaders from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC), Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), and Center for Service Support (CSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Haynes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 19:31
    Photo ID: 9305399
    VIRIN: 250910-N-MO673-1006
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport [Image 3 of 3], by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport
    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport
    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Newport
    MyNavy Career Center (MNCC)
    Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Rear Admiral Kertreck V. Brooks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download