MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks (third from right), commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), poses for a photo with officer candidates with the Human Resources In-Service Procurement Program (HRISPP) while eating lunch at Ney Hall Galley on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, R.I., September 10, 2025. Rear Adm. Brooks was also joined by Capt. Austin Duff, center-right, commanding officer, Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), and his staff during a routine visit to NAVSTA Newport where he met with students and leaders from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC), Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), and Center for Service Support (CSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Haynes)