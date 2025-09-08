Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport [Image 3 of 3]

    MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Station Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, left, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), and Capt. Austin Duff, center-left, commanding officer, Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), transit Naval Station Newport (NAVSTA) Newport, R.I., September 10, 2025. Rear Adm. Brooks and his staff made a routine visit to NAVSTA Newport, where he met with students and leaders from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC), Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), and Center for Service Support (CSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Haynes)

    Naval Station Newport
    MyNavy Career Center (MNCC)
    Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    Rear Admiral Kertreck V. Brooks

