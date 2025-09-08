MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks visits Naval Station Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, left, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), and Capt. Austin Duff, center-left, commanding officer, Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), transit Naval Station Newport (NAVSTA) Newport, R.I., September 10, 2025. Rear Adm. Brooks and his staff made a routine visit to NAVSTA Newport, where he met with students and leaders from the Human Resources Center of Excellence (HRCOE) Human Resources Advanced Course (HRAC), Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), and Center for Service Support (CSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Eugene Haynes)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9305401
|VIRIN:
|250910-N-MO673-1003
|Resolution:
|6012x4008
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
