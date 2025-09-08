Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRC/DHN West Leaders Visit Munson Army Health Center [Image 4 of 4]

    MRC/DHN West Leaders Visit Munson Army Health Center

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Deborah Watson, Sgt. William Dobbin, Sgt. Andrew Hammen, and Cpl. Bryan Juarez recently reaffirmed their commitment to serve our nation during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 4. Brig. Gen. YR Summons Defense Health Network West, director, and Medical Readiness Command West, commanding general, administered the oath, reminding all of the honor, duty, and dedication that comes with wearing the uniform. DHA Photo by Col. Gwendolyn O'Keefe.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9305080
    VIRIN: 250904-O-OT285-6327
    Resolution: 2869x2295
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    MEDCOM
    Medical Readiness Command West
    Retention and Recruiting

