MRC/DHN West Leaders Visit Munson Army Health Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munson Army Health Center Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Deborah Watson, Sgt. William Dobbin, Sgt. Andrew Hammen, and Cpl. Bryan Juarez recently reaffirmed their commitment to serve our nation during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 4. Brig. Gen. YR Summons Defense Health Network West, director, and Medical Readiness Command West, commanding general, administered the oath, reminding all of the honor, duty, and dedication that comes with wearing the uniform. DHA Photo by Col. Gwendolyn O'Keefe.