MRC/DHN West Leaders Visit Munson Army Health Center

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Leaders from Defense Health Network, West and Medical Readiness Command, West visited Munson Army Health Center Sept. 3-5 to meet with Soldiers, civilian employees, and leaders, and to observe Munson’s medical mission in action.



Munson’s command team, Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, director and commander, and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino, senior enlisted leader, welcomed Brig. Gen. Y.R. Summons, DHN, West director and commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, West, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash, MRC, West senior enlisted leader.



“For a small military treatment facility, we really do a lot, and we are proud to welcome you into the footprint and show you how Munson makes a difference,” said Walker, who led Summons and Blash on a tour through the facility, including Smith Dental Clinic and Gentry Behavioral Health Clinic.



On Sept. 4, Summons and Blash joined Walker and Trevino as they conducted a workforce town hall, where staff had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues directly with senior leadership. Several team members were also recognized with awards for their contributions to patient care and mission success during the forum.



“It was important for Brigadier General Summons to hear directly from the Munson team,” said Trevino. “The work we do here is vital—not just for Fort Leavenworth, but for the readiness of the Army as a whole. Those efforts ensure Soldiers are medically ready and that families receive the support they need.”



During the visit, Summons also administered the oath of enlistment to four Munson Soldiers reaffirming their commitment to serve.



Munson provides care for about 14,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on post and in surrounding communities. The health center offers core services through its primary care clinic, supported by pharmacy, laboratory, optometry, public health, mental health, physical therapy, and radiology. Services not available on-site are referred to community providers through TRICARE’s regional contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance.



The facility also processes medical readiness requirements for all branches of the military assigned to Fort Leavenworth and supports Army National Guard and Reserve units in Kansas and Missouri. In addition, Munson provides medical and dental care for inmates at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, the Department of Defense’s only maximum-security corrections facility.



“We’re proud of the role Munson serves in keeping Soldiers ready and families healthy,” said Walker. “Every Soldier and civilian team member here contribute to the well-being of our community.”



DHN, West is the headquarters for nine military hospitals and clinics in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and California, including two medical centers, four hospitals, three health clinics, and 35 dental clinics. The network consists of approximately 7,040 federal civilians, 2,434 military, and 814 federal contractors. It supports approximately 264,590 enrolled beneficiaries.



MRC, West is one four Army Medical Readiness Commands that provides regionally ready, globally responsive medical forces, health service support and force health protection to conserve the fighting strength; enable the readiness and health of the Army and designated activities; integrate and liaise at echelon for the provision of health service support and force health protection to the Total Army. They also provide command and control to three medical centers, five community hospitals, two health centers, dental health command, public health command and Soldier Recovery Units.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:02 Story ID: 547748