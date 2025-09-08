Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Weaver, former commander of the 11th Mission Support Squadron, shares his keepsake of a Bolling Air Force Base newspaper at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sep. 3, 2025. The infographic in this newspaper showcased the different taskings the 11th Wing accomplished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
JBAB’s vital role to Air Force’s digital transformation after 9/11
