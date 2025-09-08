JBAB’s vital role to Air Force’s digital transformation after 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Weaver, former commander of the 11th Mission Support Squadron, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. Weaver led the personnel accountability, relocation and recovery efforts for 15,000 Air Force personnel located in D.C. and at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)