    JBAB’s vital role to Air Force’s digital transformation after 9/11 [Image 1 of 3]

    JBAB’s vital role to Air Force’s digital transformation after 9/11

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Weaver, former commander of the 11th Mission Support Squadron, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. Weaver led the personnel accountability, relocation and recovery efforts for 15,000 Air Force personnel located in D.C. and at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    JBAB’s vital role to Air Force’s digital transformation after 9/11

    USAF
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    personnel accountability
    search and rescue
    9/11

