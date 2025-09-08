Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 3 of 3]

    USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    250910-N-OZ224-5030

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2025) - Cmdr. Matthew D. Arndt, outgoing commanding officer, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17)), salutes as he departs a change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Cmdr. Timothy J. Orth as the ship’s commanding officer at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 10, 2025. USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship designed for speed, agility, and mission flexibility in near-shore and open-ocean operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9304559
    VIRIN: 250910-N-OZ224-5030
    Resolution: 3200x4200
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

