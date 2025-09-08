USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2025) - Cmdr. Matthew D. Arndt, commanding officer, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17)), hugs his daughter during his speech when he became emotional during a change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Cmdr. Timothy J. Orth as the ship’s commanding officer at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 10, 2025. USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) is a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship designed for speed, agility, and mission flexibility in near-shore and open-ocean operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)