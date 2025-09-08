Saber Junction 25, 17th Light Armored BN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Centers (JMRC) 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) as opposing forces (OPFOR) ambush a supply convoy during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, September. 9, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Leonard Beckett)