    Saber Junction 25, 17th Light Armored BN [Image 1 of 2]

    Saber Junction 25, 17th Light Armored BN

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Centers (JMRC) 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment (1-4 IN) as opposing forces (OPFOR) pose for a photo during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, September. 9, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Leonard Beckett)

    VIRIN: 250909-A-HV404-1008
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25, 17th Light Armored BN [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Leonard Beckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

