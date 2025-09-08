Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, speaks at the U.S. Naval Academy. [Image 7 of 7]

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 8, 2025) John Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, speaks to the Brigade of Midshipmen during the semester’s first Forrestal Lecture in Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    VIRIN: 250908-N-ID676-1165
    Location: US
