John Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, speaks at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 8, 2025) John Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, speaks to the Brigade of Midshipmen during the semester’s first Forrestal Lecture in Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)