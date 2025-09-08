John Phelan, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, speaks at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 8, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Brigade of Midshipmen present a U.S. Naval Academy jacket to Secretary of the Navy John Phelan as a token of appreciation following the Forrestal Lecture in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)