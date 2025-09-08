Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 10, 2025) Canadian Army Major Chris Young, Royal Canadian Navy LCdr. Dave Godkin pose for a group photo with school staff at Ohmine Elementary School, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 10, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.