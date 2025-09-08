Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Seaman Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    POHNPEI, Federated States Micronesia (Sept. 10, 2025) – Royal Canadian Navy LCdr. David Godkin, center, discusses the importance of mental health with staff at Ohmine Elementary School, during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Pohnpei, September 10, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2008
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 05:37
    Photo ID: 9303306
    VIRIN: 250910-N-OJ012-2014
    Resolution: 3610x2031
    Size: 607.78 KB
    Location: POHNPEI, FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025
    Pacific Partnership 2025 Servicemembers Hold Stress Management Lecture at Ohmine Elementary School in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia September 10, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Pacific Fleet
    Pohnpei
    Navy Readiness
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download