    2025 Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra concert [Image 1 of 2]

    2025 Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra concert

    UIJEONGBU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Two U.S. Soldiers pose for a photo before the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra concert at the Uijeongbu Arts Center, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. Tickets and transportation were provided free of charge, courtesy of the USAG Yongsan-Casey Good Neighbor Program and Good Neighbor Uijeongbu. The performance gave the Yongsan-Casey community a unique opportunity for cultural enrichment and leisure while serving in Korea. (DoD photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:59
    Location: UIJEONGBU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
