2025 Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Three U.S. Soldiers pose for a photo before the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra concert at the Uijeongbu Arts Center, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2025. Tickets and transportation were provided free of charge, courtesy of the USAG Yongsan-Casey Good Neighbor Program and Good Neighbor Uijeongbu. The performance gave the Yongsan-Casey community a unique opportunity for cultural enrichment and leisure while serving in Korea. (DoD photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee)