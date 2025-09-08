Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rheesa Paluay, 18th Contracting Squadron commander, gives remarks during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. The Okinawa MACC directly supports the readiness and well-being of U.S. forces by ensuring the timely and efficient execution of construction projects across the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9303057
    VIRIN: 250829-F-LO539-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1372
    Size: 580.57 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena AB
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Contracting Squadron
    18th Wing
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download