MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rheesa Paluay, 18th Contracting Squadron commander, gives remarks during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. The Okinawa MACC directly supports the readiness and well-being of U.S. forces by ensuring the timely and efficient execution of construction projects across the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)