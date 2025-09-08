U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rheesa Paluay, 18th Contracting Squadron commander, gives remarks during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. The Okinawa MACC directly supports the readiness and well-being of U.S. forces by ensuring the timely and efficient execution of construction projects across the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9303057
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-LO539-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1372
|Size:
|580.57 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
No keywords found.