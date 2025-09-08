MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – After 18 months of strategic planning and interagency collaboration, the U.S. military has awarded the $995 million Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC — a transformational step toward modernizing and maintaining critical infrastructure across the Okinawa.



Awarded to 15 qualified contractors, the MACC is designed to accelerate the delivery of military construction and facility upgrades at installations throughout Okinawa. By streamlining the acquisition process, the contract ensures faster execution of mission-critical projects while fostering competition and improving cost-efficiency.



“This is a strategically vital contracting tool for sustaining infrastructure and military family housing on Okinawa,” said Lt. Col. Rheesa Paluay, commander of the 18th Contracting Squadron and source selection authority for the MACC. “It will directly support readiness and the well-being of our forces and their families.”



The contract’s development was no small feat. A team of 27 acquisition, legal, engineering, and financial professionals worked closely with mission partners including the 18th Civil Engineer Group, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and NAVFAC Far East to ensure the MACC reflects the full scope of operational needs on the island.



Yet, while the MACC is one of the largest and most visible efforts to date, it represents only a fraction of the work conducted by the 18th Contracting Squadron.



From multimillion-dollar infrastructure contracts to routine purchases like IT equipment, utilities, and base services, the 18th CONS is at the core of Kadena’s ability to operate effectively.



“We like to say that if it exists on Kadena, there’s probably a contract behind it,” said Marcus Reedom, infrastructure acquisitions flight chief. “From building maintenance to airfield operations to quality-of-life initiatives — we’re involved in all of it.”



Whether supporting emergency facility repairs or securing long-term service agreements, the 18th CONS acts as a strategic enabler for the 18th Wing and its mission partners. Their work ensures that resources are delivered on time, within budget, and in alignment with operational priorities.



What sets the 18th CONS apart isn’t just the volume of work, but its direct link to strategic outcomes. Their contracts support not only base operations but also regional posture, joint interoperability, and the long-term sustainment of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific.



“Our contracting professionals may not wear flight suits, but their work directly fuels airpower and mission readiness,” said Paluay. “We don’t just support the mission — we help shape it.”



With the MACC now in place and a proven track record of delivering under pressure, the 18th Contracting Squadron continues to be a driving force behind Kadena’s operational success — building not only facilities, but the foundation for regional security and mission excellence.

