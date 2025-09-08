Team AFP-JAG visits Guam National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Judge Advocate General Service joined forces with Guam National Guard JAGs for a Subject Matter Expert Exchange focused on multinational legal interoperability at the Barrigada Readiness Complex, Sept. 4, 2025. During their time on Guam, AFP JAGs observed how their Guam counterparts serve in their civilian legal roles and seamlessly transition into their military duties during drill weekend.