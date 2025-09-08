Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team AFP-JAG visits Guam National Guard [Image 2 of 3]

    Team AFP-JAG visits Guam National Guard

    GUAM

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Judge Advocate General Service joined forces with Guam National Guard JAGs for a Subject Matter Expert Exchange focused on multinational legal interoperability at the Barrigada Readiness Complex, Sept. 4, 2025. During their time on Guam, AFP JAGs observed how their Guam counterparts serve in their civilian legal roles and seamlessly transition into their military duties during drill weekend.

    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    Guam National Guard
    JAG

