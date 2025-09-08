US Army 18th Theater Medical Command, People’s Army of Vietnam delegations discuss mutually beneficial medical exchange program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HANOI, Vietnam — A U.S.Army delegation led by 18th Theater Medical Command Commanding General U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general, met a People’s Army of Vietnam delegation to discuss the development of a mutually beneficial medical exchange program between the VPA and U.S. Army during Pacific Friendship 2025 on Sept. 8, 2025 at the Foreign Relations Department. Pacific Friendship 2025 is an inaugural-annual event led by United States Army Pacific, represented by the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command. The engagement reinforces the longstanding relationship between Vietnam and the United States, and includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, medical, civil affairs, and engineering lines of effort, which directly enhance the quality of life of Vietnamese citizens while helping the greater region prepare for manmade and historically-unpredictable natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)