    US Army 18th Theater Medical Command, People’s Army of Vietnam delegations discuss mutually beneficial medical exchange program [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army 18th Theater Medical Command, People’s Army of Vietnam delegations discuss mutually beneficial medical exchange program

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    HANOI, Vietnam — A U.S. Army delegation led by 18th Theater Medical Command Commanding General U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general, met a People’s Army of Vietnam delegation to discuss the development of a mutually beneficial medical exchange program between the VPA and U.S. Army during Pacific Friendship 2025 on Sept. 8, 2025 at the Foreign Relations Department. Pacific Friendship 2025 is an inaugural-annual event led by United States Army Pacific, represented by the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command. The engagement reinforces the longstanding relationship between Vietnam and the United States, and includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, medical, civil affairs, and engineering lines of effort, which directly enhance the quality of life of Vietnamese citizens while helping the greater region prepare for manmade and historically-unpredictable natural disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 22:46
    Photo ID: 9303009
    VIRIN: 250908-A-XH946-9885
    Resolution: 7184x4792
    Size: 19.99 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army 18th Theater Medical Command, People’s Army of Vietnam delegations discuss mutually beneficial medical exchange program [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    United States Army Pacific
    Department of War
    target_news_asiapacific
    Pacific Friendship 2025

