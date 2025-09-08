Rct. Emily Scarber, a recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, examines a map while conducting the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 9, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9302962
|VIRIN:
|250909-M-FF476-2230
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.