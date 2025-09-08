Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Land Navigation [Image 2 of 10]

    November Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jason Saxon, a platform instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs a recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion before conducting the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 9, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    VIRIN: 250909-M-FF476-2078
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    November Company Land Navigation
    land navigation
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines
    TRAINING
    boot camp

