November Company Land Navigation

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jason Saxon, a platform instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs a recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion before conducting the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 9, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)