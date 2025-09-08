Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Brittany Lauro 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cade Gibson, commander of the 349th Maintenance Group speaks with Hon. Alma Hernandez, 349th Air Mobility Wing Honorary Commander at the annual Operation Family Circle celebration at Travis AFB, Calif. on Sept. 6, 2025. Operation Family Circle is an annual event hosted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing that brings Airmen and families together for a day to connect, build resilience, and celebrate the strength of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9302948
    VIRIN: 250906-F-JM331-1118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle [Image 2 of 2], by Brittany Lauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle
    349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    349 AMW
    Operation Family Circle
    Reserve
    Travis Air Force Base
    Project Strong One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download