349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen and their families take part in the annual Operation Family Circle celebration at Travis AFB, Calif. on Sept. 6, 2025. Operation Family Circle is an annual event hosted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing that brings Airmen and families together for a day to connect, build resilience, and celebrate the strength of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)