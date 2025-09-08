NCOLCoE Strengthens International Partnerships Through Senior Leader Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BLISS, TX — The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) hosted a delegation from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) on September 9, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeaumiqua Harris, Sergeants Major Academy Director, welcomed Técnico Jefe Silvia Patricia Martínez-Martínez and Sgt. Maj. Luis Angel Palpán Molina.



The visit facilitated professional interaction and a productive exchange of ideas between senior leaders. This engagement is part of the U.S. Army's ongoing commitment to modernizing its academic institutions through strategic collaboration with international partners.