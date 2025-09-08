Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOLCoE Strengthens International Partnerships Through Senior Leader Engagement

    NCOLCoE Strengthens International Partnerships Through Senior Leader Engagement

    FORT BLISS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    FORT BLISS, TX — The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) hosted a delegation from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) on September 9, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Collier, Deputy Commandant, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeaumiqua Harris, Sergeants Major Academy Director, welcomed Técnico Jefe Silvia Patricia Martínez-Martínez and Sgt. Maj. Luis Angel Palpán Molina.

    The visit facilitated professional interaction and a productive exchange of ideas between senior leaders. This engagement is part of the U.S. Army's ongoing commitment to modernizing its academic institutions through strategic collaboration with international partners.

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation
    NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

