    NTAG PACIFIC VISITS SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL WITH STRIKE GROUP [Image 15 of 15]

    NTAG PACIFIC VISITS SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL WITH STRIKE GROUP

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific

    SAN PEDRO, CA (Sep. 8, 2025) — Students line up to experience the Navy’s Virtual Reality asset, during a Strike Group visit at San Pedro High School in San Pedro, California, September 9, 2025. These visits are to allow students to be introduced to aspects of the lives Sailor live in the Fleet. Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific were there to be subject matter experts in the Nuclear, Special Warfare, and Aviation fields. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom.

    TAGS

    RECRUITER
    AMERICA'S NAVY
    NAVY RECRUITING STATION
    FORGED BY THE SEA
    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP PACIFIC
    NAVY RECRUITING STATION SANTA CLARITA

