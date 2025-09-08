NTAG PACIFIC VISITS SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL WITH STRIKE GROUP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN PEDRO, CA (Sep. 8, 2025) — Students line up to experience the Navy’s Virtual Reality asset, during a Strike Group visit at San Pedro High School in San Pedro, California, September 9, 2025. These visits are to allow students to be introduced to aspects of the lives Sailor live in the Fleet. Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific were there to be subject matter experts in the Nuclear, Special Warfare, and Aviation fields. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom.