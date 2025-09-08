A T-54A Marlin II assigned to Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4 takes off for a training flight from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, on September 9, 2025. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 13:41
|Photo ID:
|9301772
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-QI788-1006
|Resolution:
|3948x2632
|Size:
|351.14 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Levi Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.