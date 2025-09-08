Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-54A Marlin II assigned to Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4 takes off for a training flight from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, on September 9, 2025. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.