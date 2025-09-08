Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Ensign Levi Thao 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    A T-6B Texan II assigned to Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4 taxiis on the flightline onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, on September 9, 2025. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9301765
    VIRIN: 250909-N-QI788-1001
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    This work, Training Air Wing 4 Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Levi Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    T-6
    Navy

