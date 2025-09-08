Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day retires after 38 years of service [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day retires after 38 years of service

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. Michael Day, acting deputy commandant for mission support, read an award citation during Rear Adm. Day's retirement at the Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 20, 2025. Rear Adm. Day joined the U.S. Navy in 1982 and served for four years before attending Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in 1991. His 38-year military career is marked by many achievements, including his response to the events on 9/11.

