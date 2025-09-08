Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day retires after 38 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. Michael Day, acting deputy commandant for mission support, read an award citation during Rear Adm. Day's retirement at the Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 20, 2025. Rear Adm. Day joined the U.S. Navy in 1982 and served for four years before attending Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in 1991. His 38-year military career is marked by many achievements, including his response to the events on 9/11.