Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day retires after 38 years of service

A U.S. Coast Guardsman presents the colors for the U.S. national anthem with his color guard detail during Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Day's retirement ceremony at the Masonic Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 20, 2025. Rear Adm. Day's 38 combined years of service included numerous awards and achievements from crisis responses, such as his response to the events on 9/11 as the Coast Guard’s on-scene commander, where he led the maritime evacuation of over 500,000 people. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)