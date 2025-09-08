Task Force Magnolia patrolling National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard grab lunch at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Sep. 7th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)