    Task Force Magnolia patrolling National Mall [Image 2 of 5]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., Sep. 7,2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 9301141
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-YK075-1009
    Resolution: 3888x2916
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Magnolia patrolling National Mall [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

