Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs capture imagery of firefighters from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 14, 2025. The joint training, held Aug. 13-15, ensured Travis AFB and SFO firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 9301128
    VIRIN: 250814-F-OY799-1139
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.25 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training
    Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    SFO
    60 CES
    Airmen
    firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download