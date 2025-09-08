Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs capture imagery of firefighters from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 14, 2025. The joint training, held Aug. 13-15, ensured Travis AFB and SFO firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)