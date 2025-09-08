Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 14, 2025. The joint training, held Aug. 13-15, ensured Travis AFB and SFO firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9301127
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-OY799-1061
|Resolution:
|8012x4507
|Size:
|17.75 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis partners with SFO firefighters in live-fire training [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.