    Depot Tug of War Competition [Image 7 of 12]

    Depot Tug of War Competition

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from across U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in a game of tug of war aboard the depot, Sept 9, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion, and to raise money for unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 10:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Depot Tug of War Competition [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cohesion
    tug of war
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines
    competition

