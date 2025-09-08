Depot Tug of War Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors from across U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in a game of tug of war aboard the depot, Sept 9, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion, and to raise money for unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)