    Buddy Squadron 25-2 Kicks Off at Cheongju Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Buddy Squadron 25-2 Kicks Off at Cheongju Air Base

    CHEONGJU AIR BASE, CHUNGCHEONGBUGDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron arrive at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea for Buddy Squadron 25-5, Sept. 8, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    Osan Air Base

