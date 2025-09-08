Buddy Squadron 25-2 Kicks Off at Cheongju Air Base

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron arrive at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea for Buddy Squadron 25-5, Sept. 8, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
