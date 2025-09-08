Buddy Squadron 25-2 Kicks Off at Cheongju Air Base

CHEONGJU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 152nd Fighter Squadron from the 17th Fighter Wing hosts aircraft and personnel from the 36th Fighter Squadron as Buddy Squadron 25-5 kicks off at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, Sept 8, 2025.



Originally known as Buddy Wing, Buddy Squadron is a unique recurring bilateral exercise held several times a year across the Peninsula that strengthens integration between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces. The training offers valuable opportunities for both forces to fly together, exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, and strengthen relationships that enhance overall interoperability. Each iteration is hosted in turn by both forces, and this time the ROKAF welcomed the 36th FS to Cheongju Air Base.





“Buddy Squadron is a valuable opportunity to learn from each other,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brice Weathers, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon II pilot and project officer for Buddy Squadron 25-5. “By sharing knowledge with our ROKAF counterparts, we’re able to practice, coming up with effective mission planning so we can cooperate more efficiently.”



As with previous iterations, this exercise features knowledge exchange, social events, and air-to-air training between the two forces. What makes this iteration unique is that it marks an opportunity for the 36th FS to train alongside the 152nd Fighter Squadron and conduct combined flying missions with their F-35As.



Exercises like Buddy Squadron not only show camaraderie between forces, but also the commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and stability in the region.



“Korea is one of our closest allies,” Weathers said. “We need to be able to lean on each other. Part of being ready to Fight Tonight is ensuring that we’re on the same page and by training and trusting each other, ensuring that we don’t fail when we’re called into action.”

