    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Hawaii [Image 14 of 21]

    USS America (LHA 6) Arrives in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250908-N-FC892-1099 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 8, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), right, observes America sail into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 8. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

