USS America Visits Pearl Harbor After Six Years Forward-Deployed in Indo- Pacific

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth | 250908-N-TW227-1091 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sept. 8, 2025) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, marking its return to the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations after six years of forward-deployed operations in the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 8, 2025.



The arrival follows a four-month patrol with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. This port visit is America's first to U.S. 3rd Fleet since 2019.



"Returning to Pearl Harbor after six years is a significant milestone for the crew and the ship," said Capt. Ethan Rule, commanding officer of USS America. "This visit allows our team of teams to enjoy the beautiful shores of Oahu as a well-deserved break. It also underscores the importance of Pearl Harbor as a vital hub for naval operations in the Pacific."



While in port, Sailors will have opportunities to relax, recharge, and experience the rich culture and history of Hawaii.



Throughout its most recent deployment, America, with embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participated in numerous amphibious and surface warfare operations, as well as multinational exercises with key allies and partners. America participated in Talisman Sabre, sailing as the flagship of a 14-ship formation. This exercise demonstrated the strong relationships and interoperability among key allies committed to regional security.



America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



