    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea presents Ms. Stefanie Beck, Deputy Minister, Department of National Defense, Canada, with a souvenir after their bilateral meeting at the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference in Seoul, Korea, September 9, 2025.

