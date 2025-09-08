Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Ms. Stefanie Beck, Deputy Minister, Department of National Defense, Canada, and Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea take part in a bilateral discussion during the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2025 conference in Seoul, Korea, September 9, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 9300439
    VIRIN: 250909-A-XO554-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025
    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025
    Tri-Command Commander and Canada Deputy Minister Department of National Defense at SDD 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNC75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download