Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726) [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 3, 2025)—U.S. Marines with the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, board the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) using combat rubber reconnaissance craft during a training exercise in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise is part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to combatant commanders. Ohio is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 23:34
    Photo ID: 9300404
    VIRIN: 250903-N-BD484-1201
    Resolution: 2215x1582
    Size: 787.9 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726)
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ohio
    Philippine Sea
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download