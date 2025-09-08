3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 3, 2025)—U.S. Marines with the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, board the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) using combat rubber reconnaissance craft during a training exercise in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise is part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to combatant commanders. Ohio is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)