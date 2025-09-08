3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division conducts Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft training with USS Ohio (SSGN 726)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 3, 2025)— U.S. Marines with the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct combat rubber reconnaissance craft training with the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 3, 2025. The exercise is part of ongoing III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet efforts to provide flexible, forward-postured and quick-response options to combatant commanders. Ohio is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Webb)